Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $164,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.