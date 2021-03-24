Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $687.10 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Dent has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $687.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 264.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,707,786,170 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

