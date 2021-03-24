Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,216 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $180,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.95 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

