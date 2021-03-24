Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.