Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $85,000 Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

