Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,841 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

