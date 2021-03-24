Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Dawson Geophysical worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.