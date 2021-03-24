Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

