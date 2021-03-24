Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.85-11.85 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $538.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

