Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

UBX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

