Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 55,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.