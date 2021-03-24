Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 21,298 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $21,422,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

