Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

