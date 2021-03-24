Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

