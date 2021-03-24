American International Group Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Instruments worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

