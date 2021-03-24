Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 9,603 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $2,462,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,840,202.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.12 and its 200 day moving average is $310.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

