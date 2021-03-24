Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

