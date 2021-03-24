American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

