American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

