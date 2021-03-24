Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37,994 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,619.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

