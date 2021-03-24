Allstate Corp Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $72.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

