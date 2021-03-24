Allstate Corp Makes New $262,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

DDOG stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,843,475 shares of company stock valued at $186,391,833 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

