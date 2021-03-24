Allstate Corp Purchases New Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,861,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after acquiring an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,437 shares during the period.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock worth $194,900. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

