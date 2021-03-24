Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.23 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

