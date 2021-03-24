Allstate Corp Has $345,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

