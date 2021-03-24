American International Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -388.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

