Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

