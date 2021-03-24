Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

