Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 4,311 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -299.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

