Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $233,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

