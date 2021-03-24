Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

