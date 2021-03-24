Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 3,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

