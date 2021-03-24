Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

