Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

