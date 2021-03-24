Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.77.

Repay stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

