Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.77.
Repay stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.
In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
