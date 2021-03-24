Truist Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Buy

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

CENT opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

