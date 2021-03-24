Bank of America Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

