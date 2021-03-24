Bank of America Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.23.
NYSE:BHC opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.