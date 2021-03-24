Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

