Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.