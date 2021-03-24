Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.19. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.