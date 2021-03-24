Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

ELAN stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

