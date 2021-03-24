TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 251% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 481.7% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,472.72 and approximately $77.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00237223 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013270 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.