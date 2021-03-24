Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on April 23rd

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock opened at GBX 303.40 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £67.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.66. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21).
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
