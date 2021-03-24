Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on April 23rd

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock opened at GBX 303.40 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £67.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.66. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

