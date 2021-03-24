Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9494 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

NVO opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

