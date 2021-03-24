Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 301.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of EQR opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

