IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.78. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

