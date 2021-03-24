Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,417 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 200,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

