Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 5,270 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

