Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $38.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.77 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $104.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $247.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.89 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.32. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

