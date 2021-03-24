CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 694,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.